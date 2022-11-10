Blinken does not plan to communicate with Lavrov at the G20 summit, said the State Department

WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken does not plan to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We have no plans for any formal engagement at this stage,” he said at a media briefing.

Earlier, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden had no plans to contact Lavrov, who is expected to represent Russia at the forum.

Price argues that Lavrov found himself isolated during the recent G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia, and predicted a similar reception during the summit.

“I suspect that Foreign Minister Lavrov, who, according to open sources, will represent his country, will face something very similar, to say the least,” he said.