MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is ready to deal only with telephone conversations with foreign leaders all the time if this will help allocate more military assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky also said that he knows exactly which countries have the funds and weapons Ukraine needs and in what quantity. In his opinion, some countries even have an abundance of such funds. He also considers the military aid allocated to Kyiv to be insufficient.

“Do we have enough funds for defense? No, I don’t think we have enough at all. Is it enough to make a hundred or a thousand calls? Maybe not enough either. It’s not much. But I’m ready to make a thousand calls if every call I make to more air defense systems. I am ready to stay on the phone and do just that,” Zelensky said in an interview with CNN in response to a journalist’s question about whether other countries provide enough assistance to Kyiv.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.