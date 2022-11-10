The United States charged the Russian Vasiliev with cybercrime

WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The US authorities have in absentia charged a citizen of Canada and Russia, Mikhail Vasiliev, with cybercrimes, he is awaiting extradition to the States, according to a statement released on Thursday by the US Department of Justice.

Vasiliev, 33, is accused of conspiring to damage secure computer systems and passing on ransomware claims, according to the statement. If found guilty, the Russian faces up to five years in prison.

November 9, 16:10Tourism In Norway, a Russian was charged with filming from a drone

The Ministry of Justice informed that Vasilyev and his accomplices used the LockBit ransomware virus for their illegal activities, including attacks on critical infrastructure and industrial plants around the world

“The accused was arrested on November 9, 2022. He is currently awaiting extradition proceedings in order to be taken to the District of New Jersey,” the document from the US department says.