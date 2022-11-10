LUGANSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops left a large number of explosive devices in Pavlovka, Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the settlement of Pavlovka in the Ugledar region was 90% liberated from Ukrainian militants.

“Pavlovka is 90% cleared, as I understand it. The guys are doing their job very carefully.