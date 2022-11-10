World

AFU left a large number of explosive devices in Pavlovka

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






LUGANSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops left a large number of explosive devices in Pavlovka, Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the settlement of Pavlovka in the Ugledar region was 90% liberated from Ukrainian militants.
“Pavlovka is 90% cleared, as I understand it. The guys are doing their job very carefully.
November 9, 12:29Special military operation in Ukraine

An explosive device was defused at an infrastructure facility in Novoaydar

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Blinken does not plan to communicate with Lavrov at the G20 summit, said the State Department

6 mins ago

Zelensky announced insufficient assistance to Kyiv from world leaders

23 mins ago

The United States charged the Russian Vasiliev with cybercrime

41 mins ago

Biden signs memorandum on strengthening US food security

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.