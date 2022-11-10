World

Biden signs memorandum on strengthening US food security

WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum to strengthen US food and agricultural security, a senior official in the presidential administration said.
“Today, President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum to strengthen the security and resilience of the United States in food and agriculture,” she told reporters.
According to her, the document is aimed at providing American families with access to safe and affordable food, the ability of domestic producers to bring their products to market, as well as increasing the readiness of the US food and agricultural industries for threats to crops, livestock and rising food costs.
Biden says he’s willing to work on bipartisan support for residents

