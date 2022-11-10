The United States asked Russia for information about the whereabouts of Greiner

WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The United States has asked Russia for information on the whereabouts of American basketball player Brittney Griner and made it clear that they are counting on providing her with decent conditions of detention, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Greiner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling, was recently transferred from a pre-trial detention center to a penal colony to serve her sentence.

November 9, 09:25 Biden ordered to seek better conditions for Greiner

“We sent a formal request for more information about her whereabouts and clarified our expectations regarding the conditions of her detention, that they will be sufficient and as favorable as possible,” Price said at a briefing.

The US administration says it has submitted a “serious” prisoner exchange offer to the Russian authorities, but has not received consent. The deal, as conceived by Washington, should lead to the return to their homeland of Griner and Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage.

What is offered to Russia in return, the American authorities do not specify. According to media reports, it is about the release of businessman Viktor Bout, who was convicted in the United States for preparing a conspiracy to kill Americans and material support for terrorism. The Russian insists on his innocence. The Kremlin, according to media reports, allegedly requested another compatriot in order to carry out an exchange according to the “two for two” parity formula.