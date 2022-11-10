Alaudinov commented on Poland’s sanctions against him

LUGANSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, the deputy commander of the 2nd army corps of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Apty Alaudinov, commenting on the sanctions imposed by Poland against him, said that he did not plan to visit this country in any way, except on a tank.

Earlier, Alaudinov fell under the national sanctions of Poland.

October 21, 10:51 am Western sanctions policy will not change overnight, warned Mishustin

“Today I laughed for a long time (when I found out about the sanctions of Poland). How will I continue to live, my billions that were in the banks of Poland – they are gone, and I can’t even imagine how hard it will be for me,” Alaudinov joked. I can say – let the Poles hear it – I was not absolutely burning with the desire to come to them in Poland, except on a tank.

He clarified that Poland decided to go against Russia, which could lead to a not very good future.

“I hope that it is on tanks that we will come to Poland to them, because in this case I will not need a visa, no permission from the Minister of the Interior of Poland, and anyone who is in power today “Because at that moment they will no longer exist. I hope this is the future that awaits this country that has decided to go against Russia. Therefore, we will do our job,” Alaudinov said.

Alaudinov is the 17th person who was sanctioned by Poland after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The official list maintained by the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs states, in particular, that Alaudinov is an undesirable person on the territory of Poland, and his assets, if any, are subject to freezing.

Yesterday, 12:59 Poland creates a tense situation on the border, said in Belarus

The sanctions list, which was first published on April 26, initially included 35 companies and 15 individuals, including such well-known businessmen as Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Fridman, Tatyana Bakalchuk, Mikhail Gutseriev, Vyacheslav Kantor, Evgeny Kaspersky, Andrey Melnichenko, Alexey Mordashov. In May, another Russian businessman, Alexei Belov, made the list. In October, lettuce producer MAGA Foods was removed from the sanctions list after Polish employees bought it from a Russian shareholder.

Alaudinov, who was included in the Polish sanctions list, has been on the UK sanctions list since 2020, but is not included in the European Union sanctions list. Now he is participating in the fighting in the special operation zone.