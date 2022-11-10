How was the Night of Broken Glass? | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The “Night of Broken Glass” or Kristallanacht marked the first act of antisemitic violence organized by the German intelligence services against the German Jewish population.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Trial begins in 2015 Paris attacks

The name refers to the series of violent acts against Jews carried out in Germany and parts of Austria and the Czech Republic between November 9 and 10, 1938.

November 9, 1938: In Germany, and as part of the maximum expression of racial hatred, the Nazis arrest and destroy the properties of more than 35,000 Jews on the Night of Broken Glass (Kristallnacht). pic.twitter.com/aK2jaGsSA6

– Adrian Cattivelli (@adriancatti)

November 9, 2021

The event was called “the Night of Broken Glass” due to the countless number of broken glass fragments coming from synagogues, houses and commercial premises belonging to the attacked Jews.

The Night of Broken Glass was a reflection of the policies of hatred against the Jewish population promoted by Adolf Hitler and the leadership of Nazi Germany and marked the beginning of the Holocaust where at least 6,000,000 Jews were murdered during World War II. World Cup (1939–1945).

#kristallnacht International Day Against Fascism, Sexism, Homophobia and Racism

On the night of November 9 to 10, 1938, the pogrom against the Jewish community in Nazi Germany took place, marking the beginning of the Holocaust.

Image: Moshe Galili – Kristallnacht pic.twitter.com/XVFvEq07D2

— Ververipen (@Ververipen)

November 9, 2021

In just 48 hours, the Nazis destroyed some 1,574 synagogues, looted and destroyed around 7,000 shops, raided thousands of homes, and raided cemeteries, hospitals, and schools.

At least 74 German Jews died and the number of detainees rose to 20,000, although some authors point out that this number could rise to 30,000.

Most of the imprisoned Jews were deported to the Dachau, Buchenwald, and Sachsenhausen concentration camps.

After the Night of Broken Glass, the Nazi government imposed a fine of one billion marks on the Jewish community; It also forced them to clean up and repair the damage caused to their properties and prohibited them from collecting insurance for damage to their properties.

In the weeks that followed, the German government enacted dozens of laws and decrees aimed at depriving Jews of their property and livelihoods, which grew worse over time.

For 2 days German soldiers began burning hundreds of Jewish businesses and synagogues across Germany, this time in 1938.

It was known as #kristallnacht

Hundreds of Jews were killed – shot, beaten and burned to death.

This was the beginning of the #HolocaustNOT the #COP26 summit pic.twitter.com/pdlEkL8vCE

— James Marlow ג’יימס מרלו (@James_J_Marlow)

November 8, 2021

They were also prohibited from reopening Jewish-owned businesses unless they were run by non-Jews. The Nazis imposed curfews on Jews, which limited the hours of the day they could leave their homes.

Since coming to power in 1933, Hitler launched a series of actions against the Jewish population, an example of which can be found in the Nuremberg racial laws of September 1935.

In the short and medium term, the “Night of Broken Glass” achieved the objective of the Nazi government and forced Jewish emigration. What initially began as violent discrimination against Jews led to the deportation and extermination of millions of people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report