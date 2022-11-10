Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian youth in Nablus | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Israeli security forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy near the Tomb of Joseph, a holy site in the northern occupied West Bank, on Wednesday, international media reports.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestine denounces Israel’s crimes in occupied territories

“Mahdi Muhamad Hashash, 15, died at dawn from serious injuries caused by shrapnel that hit different parts of his body, during the incursion of the (Israeli) occupation in Nablus,” reported the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to Tel Aviv sources, the Israeli army had been deployed under the pretext of “ensuring the entrance of the faithful to the Tomb of Joseph” in the West Bank city of Nablus, a sacred space for Jews, Muslims and Christians.

The army stated that someone had planted an explosive device near there, they heard shots and returned fire, while the place was visited by a delegation of Israeli deputies.

BREAKING: Heavily-armed Israeli occupation forces storm Nablus city and fire tear gas canisters in the Amman Street area. This comes after the announcement that the colonial settlers will storm Joseph’s Tomb. pic.twitter.com/hH1bTD25VY

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)

November 9, 2022

They later claimed that the suspect was the Palestinian teenager himself, who “tried to launch an explosive device at Israeli forces.”

“It is likely that the person was also hit by shrapnel from the device he was holding when he was shot,” the same army sources said.

According to Tel Aviv, Hashash was claimed as a member of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, an organization that honored the young man and his companions for ambushing the enemy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report