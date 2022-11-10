Pope Francis calls for dialogue in Ukraine conflict | News

Report This Content

Pope Francis urged this Wednesday during a speech in Saint Peter’s Square to dialogue between the parties to the conflict in Ukraine while assuring that it will not be resolved “through the childish logic of arms.”

In this regard, the religious leader stated that the conflict in Ukraine, and others like it, will never be resolved through the childish logic of arms, but only with the meek force of dialogue.”

In this sense, the Bishop of Rome recalled other conflicts such as those in Syria, Yemen and Myanmar, however, he assured that wars “destroy humanity, they destroy everyone”.

At the same time, the prelate asked for peace “for these troubled people who suffer so much cruelty, so much cruelty, from the mercenaries who wage war.”

Similarly, he stressed that dialogue is “the oxygen of peace” and emphasized the need for religious and civil leaders “to know how to look beyond their own confines, beyond their own communities, to take care of the whole” in reference to his recent visit to Bahrain.

Based on this, the head of state stated that “only in this way can certain universal issues be addressed, such as forgetting God, the tragedy of hunger, the custody of creation, peace.”

Previously, Bergoglio has insisted on the importance of dialogue for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict while the Church has historically offered the possibility of mediating in the peace talks of multiple wars in various latitudes.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



