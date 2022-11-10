Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitri Peskov visits Lugansk | News

Report This Content

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov paid an unannounced visit to the region of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, Sergei Kiriyenko, a senior official in the Russian Presidency, confirmed on Wednesday.

Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of mass deaths in Luhansk

The deputy head of the presidential administration thanked the spokesman for the Russian Presidency for his participation in a media project during a jury session for the Znániye (Russian for ‘knowledge’) educational award.

Peskov attended a training program for representatives of local media and press services from Lugansk, which also included Donestk, in the Donbas region.

Speaking briefly to the press, Peskov indicated that there are currently no specific plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Donbss, but the time will come when it will come.”

“Naturally, these are Russian regions,” Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether the Russian president is going to come to Donbas.

In early October, Putin signed laws on the admission of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



