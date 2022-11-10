Greek workers stage strike over price hikes | News

Report This Content

Greek workers launched a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, demanding higher wages to tackle rising inflation, as energy prices and cost of living in Europe skyrocket, triggering strikes and protests across the globe. continent.

Major work stoppages occurred in public transportation as employees also participated in the strike announced by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the Confederation of Civil Servants (ADEDY) and the Militant Front of All Workers. (PAMA).

Thousands of people marched in the second 24-hour strike this year over rising inflation, some holding banners reading “No layoffs, no pay cuts.”

In that sense, there were brief clashes outside parliament between protesters throwing Molotov cocktails and riot police firing tear gas.

This is one of the latest labor actions in Europe, where a growing cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices following the outbreak of war in Ukraine have sparked strikes this month in the UK, France, Spain and Germany, the largest economy in the region.

Although the Greek economy is growing at almost twice the rate of the euro zone this year thanks to a rebound in tourism, inflation is near a three-decade peak of 12 percent, among the highest in the 19 member countries of the zone.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), which represents workers in the private sector, said the unions called the strike in protest “against the inflation that suffocates Greek households, the jungle conditions in the labor market”, referring to labor laws.

The GSEE, together with the public sector umbrella union ADEDY, are demanding an increase in the minimum wage, now to around the equivalent of $717, and the restoration of collective labor law, as the high cost of energy and basic goods consume the salary of the people.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



