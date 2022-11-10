Belgian unions initiate national strike for salary improvement | News

Report This Content

Several Belgian unions called a 24-hour national strike for this Wednesday to demand better wages in the face of rising inflation affecting the European economy while reporting the stoppage of transport in multiple sectors.

The strike has been called, among other organizations, by the General Federation of Labor of Belgium (FGTB), the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions (CSC) and the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium (CGSLB).

In this sense, the FGTB communicated that “the message to the world of business and politics is clear: enough is enough! Wages must be increased beyond indexation and energy prices must be frozen. We want to live, not survive!”

In turn, the CSC denounced that “the price of electricity, gas and food have skyrocketed in the last year. Because of the war but also because companies took the opportunity to increase their profits even more.”

At the same time, the organization emphasized that “on the contrary, salaries have not increased for years. This has to end. We need a cap on the price of gas and electricity.”

#grèvegénérale. Le message au monde employer et politique est clair: ça suffit! Il faut increaser les salaires au-delà de l’indexation et blocker les prix de l’energie. On veut vivre, pas survivre!

— FGTB (@syndicatFGTB)

November 9, 2022

As a result, the Belgian airport of Charleroi canceled the more than 200 flights scheduled for this day, which will affect approximately 20,000 passengers, meanwhile, the train and public transport service is limited.

For his part, the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, assured on Monday that “indexation is today the best protection we have against the loss of purchasing power, and it will continue to be. It’s not a matter of doubt.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



