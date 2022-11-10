Magnitude of greenhouse gases denounced at COP27 | News

Report This Content

The former vice president of the United States, Al Gore, presented as an environmental activist, said on Wednesday that there are emissions of 162 million tons of carbon, which indicates that the world faces a great problem in this field.

CMIO.org in sequence:

This is how the former vice president spoke on the occasion of the 27th conference of the parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which takes place in Egypt this week.

Gore added that the accumulation of millions of tons is trapping heat, as greenhouse gases are equivalent to 600,000 times the heat generated by the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

In this sense, the former vice president revealed that the 14 main polluters in the world are oil and gas fields, although he insists that “we are capable of resolving this crisis.”

The inventory was compiled by the Climate TRACE initiative, a coalition of researchers, data analysts and non-governmental organizations using multiple open sources, including satellite coverage, remote sensing and artificial intelligence to track exactly who is polluting and how much.

According to the initiative, emissions from oil and gas production were roughly double what was reported to the UN last year, and new data on methane leaks and flaring suggest emissions are likely to be as much as three times higher. higher than previously reported, Gore said.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that is about 80 times more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide.

Where exactly are our greenhouse gas emissions coming from? Find out as @ClimateTRACE releases the most detailed global inventory of greenhouse gas emissions ever assembled, covering more than 70,000 of the world‘s largest sources.

— Al Gore (@algore)

November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the initiative, saying the data was vital to tackling a problem “right in front of our eyes, but also hidden in plain sight.”

Guterres pointed out that “We have huge emissions gaps, financial gaps, adaptation gaps. But those gaps cannot be effectively addressed without plugging data gaps. After all, it is impossible to effectively manage and control what we cannot measure.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



