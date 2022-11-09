World

Musk promised a lot of "nonsense" on Twitter in the near future

MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Twitter microblogging network owner Elon Musk declaredthat the social network “will do a lot of stupid things” soon, and began to receive complaints.
“Please note that Twitter will do a lot of stupid things in the coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t work,” Musk wrote on his Twitter page.
He noted that he accepts complaints about the social network in the comments. “Online complaints hotline operator! Please post your complaints below,” Musk tweeted.
Musk previously referred to himself as the “Twitter complaint hotline operator” in a description in the biography section of his Facebook page.
Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social network in October. Media reported that Parag Agrawal, who headed Twitter, was fired along with other company executives.
American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.
