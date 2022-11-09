Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall on Great Abaco, Bahamas | News

Report This Content

Tropical storm Nicole made landfall this Wednesday on the Bahamian island of Great Abaco, while continuing its path towards the east coast of the state of Florida, in the United States (USA).

According to advisory number 11 issued by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English), Nicole’s winds have reached 112 kilometers per hour.

In this sense, it warns that, due to the meteorological phenomenon, the sea level may rise by one and a half meters, while strong winds are felt on the island of Grand Bahama.

In the aforementioned part, issued at 4:00 p.m. local time, the entity also indicates that Nicole is moving west at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

At that time it was located about 300 kilometers east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and its center is forecast to make landfall at night somewhere between Boca Raton and the border between Flagler and Volusia counties.

The tropical storm is forecast to weaken by Thursday morning and reach southern Georgia, as well as enter South Carolina as a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

The authorities of the Great Abaco, Berry, Bimini and Grand Bahama islands maintain a state of alert, as well as the Atlantic coast of Florida, in the USA.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



