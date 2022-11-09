Egg prices rise in the Netherlands due to high inflation and bird flu

PARIS, November 9 – RIA Novosti. High inflation and the High inflation and the effects of bird flu in the Netherlands have led to a rise in the price of eggs, according to the Dutch News portal, citing data from the GFK research group.

It is noted that eggs in the Netherlands are now more expensive by 12-20% than last year. The cost of grain, as well as the price of energy, have risen significantly due to the conflict in Ukraine.

October 26, 17:04 In France, one of the main types of products has doubled in price, media write

In addition, the effects of bird flu led to a rise in the price of eggs. So, because of the epidemic of the virus in the Netherlands, about 6 million chickens were destroyed.

Earlier, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported that annual inflation in the Netherlands in October amounted to 16.8%. The level of prices for goods and services remains high due to a sharp increase in gas and energy prices.

As reported by the Dutch media, about 20 bakeries in the Netherlands were forced to close due to a sharp increase in inflation caused by the energy crisis. Bakery costs increased by 80%.

After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.