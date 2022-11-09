World

Egg prices rise in the Netherlands due to high inflation and bird flu

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, November 9 – RIA Novosti. High inflation and the effects of bird flu in the Netherlands have led to a rise in the price of eggs, according to the Dutch News portal, citing data from the GFK research group.
It is noted that eggs in the Netherlands are now more expensive by 12-20% than last year. The cost of grain, as well as the price of energy, have risen significantly due to the conflict in Ukraine.
October 26, 17:04

In France, one of the main types of products has doubled in price, media write

In addition, the effects of bird flu led to a rise in the price of eggs. So, because of the epidemic of the virus in the Netherlands, about 6 million chickens were destroyed.
Earlier, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported that annual inflation in the Netherlands in October amounted to 16.8%. The level of prices for goods and services remains high due to a sharp increase in gas and energy prices.
As reported by the Dutch media, about 20 bakeries in the Netherlands were forced to close due to a sharp increase in inflation caused by the energy crisis. Bakery costs increased by 80%.
After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.
October 4, 20:32

The Netherlands prepares for a surge in energy prices

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ukrnafta complained to Reznikov about the SBU and the Economic Security Bureau

35 mins ago

Musk said that he removed the mark “official” on Twitter

51 mins ago

NBC announced the details of Sullivan’s visit to Kyiv

1 hour ago

Media: The West believes that winter will be an incentive for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.