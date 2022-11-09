Ukrnafta complained to Reznikov about the SBU and the Economic Security Bureau

MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. The nationalized enterprise “Ukrnafta” appealed to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov with a request to stop lawlessness on the part of representatives of the Security Service and the Economic Security Bureau.

“Representatives of the SBU and BEB (Economic Security Bureau. – Ed.) of Ukraine are in the central office and, without any court documents, search the premises, do not allow employees to work, and impede the implementation of mandatory operational processes. Please intervene in the situation , provide information and stop the lawlessness that discredits the state,” the company’s appeal on the page on the social network Facebook* reads.

The company called Reznikov. as a lawyer in the past, to intervene in this “outright lawlessness” and pay attention to how persons authorized by the state exercise the functions of government. It follows from the statement that neither the former shareholders of 13,000 people, nor the company’s workforce of more than 20,000 employees were provided with documents to familiarize themselves with the official position of the Ministry of Defense and the decisions made on the nationalization of the enterprise.

“From 08.11.2022 and now, PJSC Ukrnafta has blocked all bank settlements, due to the non-admission of employees to workplaces, a real threat has been created for the timely submission of tax reports, the threat of timely execution of documents of title for the needs of mining and production, the threat of operation of 530 gas stations throughout Ukraine. It is too difficult to fulfill the instructions of the President of Ukraine and work 24/7 in such conditions,” the company added.

Earlier, Ukrnafta reported that armed men had blocked the work of the central office since Tuesday evening. Today, the SBU announced that they are taking preventive measures to prevent the destabilization of the activities of one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine and ensure its transfer to state ownership in working order.

On Monday, the Ukrainian publication Ekonomicheskaya Pravda reported that the country’s authorities had decided to nationalize a number of enterprises owned by oligarchs, including Ukrnafta. The shares will become the property of the state. Later, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the nationalized assets of enterprises received the status of military property and were transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to the SBU, later the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market decided on the forced alienation of state shares, the issuer of which is PJSC Ukrnafta.

