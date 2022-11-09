World

Musk said that he removed the mark “official” on Twitter

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk declaredwhich removed the function introduced a few hours ago, in which the pages of officials, departments and the media began to appear marked “official”.
On Wednesday, a number of Twitter pages, to show that the account belongs to well-known individuals, departments or media outlets, began to appear marked in the form of the inscription “official”. This innovation was tested after Musk’s decision to introduce a paid subscription for accounts that will display a blue checkmark.
“I just killed her,” Musk wrote in response to the publication of one of the users that he had a note with such an inscription appeared, but then disappeared.
Elon Musk also warned on Wednesday that there will be “a lot of stupid things” on Twitter soon. The company intends to “keep what works and change what doesn’t work.”
Previously, Musk proposed introducing a paid account verification system on Twitter. A number of media outlets reported that the subscription would cost around $20 per month. After criticism from some users, the entrepreneur offered a subscription price of $8 per month.
November 8, 03:17

Media: the growth of Twitter users in a week reached a record level

Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social network in October. Media reported that Parag Agrawal, who headed Twitter, was fired along with other company executives.
American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.
November 8, 22:22

The European Parliament will demand an explanation from Musk because of Twitter



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

NBC announced the details of Sullivan’s visit to Kyiv

25 mins ago

Media: The West believes that winter will be an incentive for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

43 mins ago

The State Duma called the Ukrainian project on the independence of Tatarstan a provocation

1 hour ago

CPVS in Syria says militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.