Musk said that he removed the mark “official” on Twitter

WASHINGTON, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk declared which removed the function introduced a few hours ago, in which the pages of officials, departments and the media began to appear marked "official".

On Wednesday, a number of Twitter pages, to show that the account belongs to well-known individuals, departments or media outlets, began to appear marked in the form of the inscription “official”. This innovation was tested after Musk’s decision to introduce a paid subscription for accounts that will display a blue checkmark.

“I just killed her,” Musk wrote in response to the publication of one of the users that he had a note with such an inscription appeared, but then disappeared.

Elon Musk also warned on Wednesday that there will be “a lot of stupid things” on Twitter soon. The company intends to “keep what works and change what doesn’t work.”

Previously, Musk proposed introducing a paid account verification system on Twitter. A number of media outlets reported that the subscription would cost around $20 per month. After criticism from some users, the entrepreneur offered a subscription price of $8 per month.

Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social network in October. Media reported that Parag Agrawal, who headed Twitter, was fired along with other company executives.

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.