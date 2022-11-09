World

NBC announced the details of Sullivan’s visit to Kyiv

MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Kyiv, probed the ground about a diplomatic settlement of the conflict with Russia, NBC reports, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.
Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kyiv last week. The White House National Security Council said its meetings were meant to “highlight the United States’ continued support for Ukraine and its people.” However, two people familiar with the meetings and one Ukrainian government official said Sullivan raised the question of how this conflict would end and whether it could include a diplomatic solution. “He’s been doing some soil testing,” one of the sources said.
A Ukrainian official said that during the meetings in Kyiv, Sullivan put forward the idea of ​​the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict and stressed that Ukraine’s leverage would be strengthened, not weakened, if it expressed a willingness to negotiate. According to him, the White House emissary expressed the opinion that Ukraine can better retain the support of Western allies if it is perceived as willing to achieve a diplomatic end to the conflict.
The channel also reports that the US and Western allies have discussed the possibility of mediation between the two sides by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. American and Ukrainian sources say Erdogan has already expressed his willingness to play this role. At the same time, the ideas of mediation put forward by Israel and the UAE do not seem viable, the material says.
