MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. A number of US and European officials increasingly believe that the expected winter slowdown in hostilities in Ukraine will serve as an incentive to start negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, NBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
“Things slow down in the winter. There’s potential for negotiations. We’d like to see that happen,” one of the sources told the TV channel.
On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky, after Western media reports that Kyiv was being pushed into a dialogue with Russia, named Ukraine’s conditions for starting a dialogue. According to him, this is “the restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all losses, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again.” At the same time, earlier Zelensky signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also stated that Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia while Putin is president.
Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains open to negotiations with Ukraine, but at the moment there is no way to continue them, since in Kyiv it was codified, that is, turned into a law, the non-continuation of any negotiations with the Russian side.
