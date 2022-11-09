SIMFEROPOL, November 9 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet called a vile and vile provocation a project registered in the Ukrainian parliament on recognizing the independence of Tatarstan.

The draft resolution on the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Tatarstan was registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, follows from the data on the website of the Ukrainian parliament. The text of the document is not yet available for viewing.

November 3, 13:17 The Putin administration announced the attempts of the West to split Russia into pieces

“All this is a vile and vile provocation of the Ukrainian Nazis who have settled in Kyiv. They will not succeed in undermining interethnic unity and solidarity in our country with such antics,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, Russia today is more united than ever in the face of an external threat.

In mid-October, the Verkhovna Rada recognized “Ichkeria”* (“Chechen Republic of Ichkeria”*) as “temporarily occupied by Russia.” The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the submission of the draft law on Ichkeria* to the Verkhovna Rada, noted that this testifies to the extremist ideology of Kyiv.

* “Chechen Republic of Ichkeria” – a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation