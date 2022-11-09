World
CPVS in Syria says militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. US-controlled militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees as human shields in the Er-Rukban camp in Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, said.
“More than 2,000 refugees are being held in the camp as human shields by militants from the US-controlled Magavir es-Saura illegal armed group… The US-led so-called “international anti-terrorist coalition” in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2015 No. 2254 continues to hinder the participation of Russian specialists and representatives of international organizations in the preparation and conduct of humanitarian actions in the territory under its control,” Yegorov said at a briefing.
He also noted that the refugees are in dire need of food, water and medical care, but they cannot leave the camp without “payoffs” to the militants in amounts significantly exceeding their savings.
Egorov added that US Army Brigadier General Eric Strong, authorized representative of the coalition command, refused the Russian proposal to allow the expert group of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties to the Er-Rukban refugee camp to assess the humanitarian situation.
November 7, 13:53War in Syria
Astana to host new round of talks on Syria
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report