CPVS in Syria says militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees

“More than 2,000 refugees are being held in the camp as human shields by militants from the US-controlled Magavir es-Saura illegal armed group… The US-led so-called “international anti-terrorist coalition” in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2015 No. 2254 continues to hinder the participation of Russian specialists and representatives of international organizations in the preparation and conduct of humanitarian actions in the territory under its control,” Yegorov said at a briefing.