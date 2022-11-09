Prime Minister of the Netherlands promised to help Ukraine in winter

PARIS, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte promised Volodymyr Zelensky to continue helping Ukraine in the winter.

Rutte said he had a telephone conversation with Zelensky on Wednesday, during which they discussed Ukraine’s preparations for winter.

“The Netherlands will help Ukraine, … especially in the winter period, and also after it – as much as necessary,” the excerpt of a telephone conversation, the video of which was published by the Dutch prime minister on his Twitter, says.

Rutte also said that the Netherlands will continue to provide Kyiv with military support and help in the restoration of civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, the Dutch Ministry of Defense reported that the Netherlands, together with the United States and the Czech Republic, would supply Ukraine with heavy military equipment, in particular 90 tanks, as part of a military aid package worth 120 million euros.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.