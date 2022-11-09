Modern Diplomacy: Ukraine may lose the main military trump card from the West

MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian army may lose access to Starlink satellite communications due to lack of funding, columnists for the Belgian newspaper Modern Diplomacy write.

According to the publication, concern is growing in Kyiv due to interruptions in the operation of the system, which was provided by the company of the American billionaire Elon Musk SpaceX. Small, easy-to-use satellite dishes have been hailed as a “revolutionary source of communication” that allows you to stay online through mobile phones even during combat, the article says.

But recently there have been concerns about the reliability of SpaceX after discussions arose about funding, and reports began to come in of disruptions in the operation of American equipment near the front line, ”the columnists noted.

In early October, the media reported problems with the Starlink system, which led to “catastrophic” loss of communication in the Ukrainian forces for several weeks and caused panic among the military.

In mid-October, American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said that SpaceX could no longer pay for Starlink’s service in Ukraine. As previously reported by Western media, a private space company is asking the Pentagon to cover the costs. Musk later said that he would continue to fund satellite communications for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.