Musk shared the idea of ​​transferring money via Twitter

WASHINGTON, November 9 – RIA Novosti. The new owner of Twitter, entrepreneur Elon Musk, shared the idea of ​​​​transferring funds through the social network.
During a chat with Twitter users in the audio room, Musk said that those who paid for verification on the social network would receive a kind of balance on their account. “What if you want to send money to someone on Twitter?” Musk argued.
He noted that linking a bank account to a social network account would allow money to be transferred or withdrawn. “Why not transfer money to Twitter? Sounds like a great idea,” Musk said.

