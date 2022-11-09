UN Deputy Secretary General to discuss grain deal with Russia on November 11

WASHINGTON, November 9 – RIA Novosti. The UN has confirmed a new round of negotiations on a grain deal between the Deputy Secretary General of the UN and the Secretary General of UNCTAD with representatives of the Russian Federation, they will be held in Geneva on November 11, the representative of the organization Stephanie Tremblay said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“The Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, will meet with a high-level delegation from Russia on November 11 in Geneva,” the UN spokeswoman said. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced plans for a new round of negotiations on a grain deal. According to her, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin, Secretary General of UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) Rebeca Greenspan and Head of UNOCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Griffiths will take part in it.

As the UN representative said in turn, during the upcoming meeting “consultations will be continued to support the efforts of the Secretary General (UN – ed.) to implement the agreements.”

In Istanbul on July 22, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreements were signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out in early September that the West exports most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and not to needy countries in Africa. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working.