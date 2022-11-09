World

Trump called the victory of Republican candidates in the elections his merit

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump said that the victories of Republican candidates in the congressional elections are his merit, and the defeats are not his fault.
“I think if they win, I should get all the recognition, and if they lose, I shouldn’t be blamed at all. But it will probably be the other way around,” Trump said in an interview with News Nation.
He noted that in fact the opposite happens, when Republican candidates, even those whom he advised to run, win, his merits are not recognized. “When things are bad for them, they blame me for everything. I am ready for anything, but we will protect ourselves,” Trump said.
On Tuesday, midterm congressional elections were held in the United States. Democrats risk losing their majority in both houses to them, which could weaken the possibilities of the administration led by US President Joe Biden, as well as reduce the chances of the head of state for re-election in 2024.
In addition, gubernatorial elections were held in some states.
11:29

The media improved the forecast of Republicans in the elections to the House of Representatives

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia announces capture of Ukrainian terrorist commando | News

14 hours ago

Polling stations closed in the US after mid-term elections | News

15 hours ago

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet in the US | News

16 hours ago

Venezuela in favor of reactivating Amazon Cooperation Organization | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.