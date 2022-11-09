Russia announces capture of Ukrainian terrorist commando | News

Report This Content

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, for its acronym in Russian) announced Tuesday that it had dismantled what it identified as a Ukrainian sabotage command that planned attacks against senior officials and administrators in the Kherson province.

According to the statement, nine Ukrainian citizens were captured, but not their three alleged supervisors, agents of the special services who were outside Russia.

The entity reports more than five kilograms of seized plastic explosives, execution devices, electric detonators, three grenades, light weapons, ammunition and means of espionage.

Russia’s Federal Security Service announces it has dismantled a Ukrainian sabotage group planning attacks on senior officials in Kherson. There are 9 detainees with plastic explosives, detonators, grenades, light weapons, ammunition and means of espionage.

— The Voice of the Exploited (@ExplotadoDel)

November 8, 2022

According to the source, the detainees will remain in custody while the investigation is carried out for an alleged crime of “international terrorism”, contained in article 361 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In addition, they say they have located and deactivated a car bomb that would have been used for their actions.

The territory of Kherson passed from the Ukraine to Russia at the end of last September, as a result of a referendum with incontestable results.

That same day and by similar means, the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were also incorporated into Russia, as well as the province of Zaporizhia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



