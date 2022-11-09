Polling stations closed in the US after mid-term elections | News

Report This Content

The closure of the first electoral colleges was reported this Tuesday in two territories of the United States (USA), where the mid-term elections are held to renew the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate, as well as more of 30 governors.

Local media reported that the first polling stations have closed in the states of Kentucky and Indiana, at 23:00 GMT, while the last state to close the voting centers will be Alaska, at approximately 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Subsequently, polling stations were closed in the states of Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas, among others.

Citizens were called to the polls to vote for the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

In addition, they voted for governors of 36 states in the country, while state legislatures, local councils and school boards are also in contention.

More than 45 million citizens cast their early vote in more than 40 states, but it is estimated that in some territories it will take days to announce the total results.

On this day, in the states of Louisiana, Arizona and Texas there were failures in some of the electronic ballot boxes installed for the vote of the voters, but hours later most of them were fixed.

The electoral campaign for these elections was described as the most expensive in US history. Campaign spending exceeded 16,700 million dollars between federal and state candidates, 2,000 million dollars more than the mid-term elections of 2018, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Results at exit

The US media The Washington Post has already presented the first exit poll results on the mid-term elections held in the North American country.

So far, the projections indicate that the Republican Party elected the Governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis; in South Carolina, Henry McMaster; in Alabama, Kay Ivey; in Tennessee, Bill Lee; in Arkansas, Sarah Sanders; in Ohio Mike DeWine; in New Hampshire, Chris Sununu; Iowa, Kim Reynolds; and in Wyoming, Mark Gordon.

For their part, for the Democratic Party they were elected as governor in Illinois, Jay Robert Pritzker; in Maryland, Wes Moore; in Massachusetts, Maura Healy; and in Rhode Island, Dan McKee.

Capture of the map of governors until the closing of this note. I Photo: The Washington Post

With respect to the House of Representatives, the party that will have the majority will be the one that reaches 218 seats, while in the Senate it must get more than 50.

Currently, the Democrats were in control of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate, but polls estimated that the Republicans would regain power.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



