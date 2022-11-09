Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet in the US | News

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyán, and Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting this Tuesday in the United States where they agreed to speed up negotiations to reach a peace agreement.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Armenia ready to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan on Nagorno

According to a joint statement, “both sides have reiterated the commitments made by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at their meetings on October 6 in Prague and October 31 in Sochi.”

In this sense, the document indicates that the high diplomats addressed the elements of a possible peace treaty while recognizing that there is “a range of issues” that must be discussed in depth.

For his part, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who mediated the meeting held in Washington, urged the parties to resolve differences through direct dialogue.

Similarly, the US official pointed out that “the more than 30 years of conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh have had a tremendous cost on a human and material level.”

Last week, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, declared in the framework of a summit held in Russia their commitment not to use force in the dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In the year 2020, both ex-Soviet countries agreed to a ceasefire with the mediation of Russia, however, last September there were new clashes that left almost 300 dead.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



