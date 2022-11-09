Venezuela in favor of reactivating Amazon Cooperation Organization | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, considered it necessary to reactivate the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA), in statements offered to international media, from the Colombian stand at the International Convention Center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Venezuela calls to stop the destruction of the Amazon

“I believe that it is necessary to reactivate the Amazon Treaty Organization that brings together all the countries of South America. All the countries that have access to the Amazon are grouped there: Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Guyana, among other nations,” he argued.

The Venezuelan head of state indicated that the common flag is to save the Amazon jungle, because “we are on time, there has been great damage in recent decades” as part of the “effects linked to the predatory capitalist system.”

In this line, the Venezuelan president emphasized that it is appropriate to start a path of protection, salvation from South America, together with the world, through the Amazon.

“It is the most important thing. It is one of the concrete and specific responsibilities that we have to fulfill.

We are going to see that now, an action plan,” President Maduro said before meeting bilaterally with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro.

Asked about the speech that President Petro offered at COP27, yesterday afternoon, to save the Amazon jungle, President Maduro indicated that “it has been one of the most intelligent and proactive speeches of the Summit.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



