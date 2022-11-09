China ratifies commitment to the fight against climate change | News

Report This Content

China would have made remarkable progress towards its goals of achieving maximum carbon emissions and carbon neutralization, according to the statements of the Asian giant’s special envoy for Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua in the context of COP27.

Xie made the remarks at a side event themed “Green Living, Joint Efforts and Shared Benefits: Upholding Public Participation in Greening” at the China pavilion at the venue of the 27th session of the Conference. of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework. Climate Change Convention.

The diplomatic envoy said that China has actively implemented the Paris Agreement and further enhanced its nationally determined contribution, aiming to peak carbon and achieve carbon neutrality in a strong, orderly and effective manner.

According to the data offered by Xie and according to preliminary calculations, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions that China produced per unit of GDP in 2021 was 3.8 percent lower than that of 2020 and 50.8 percent lower. to that of 2005.

The head of the climate change portfolio said China has been actively creating what it called a low-carbon and green atmosphere for years, encouraging people to participate in reducing carbon emissions and exploring the establishment of a pluralistic participation mechanism. Social.

The special envoy of #China for climate change, Xie Zhenhua, highlighted the remarkable progress towards carbon emission and neutralization goals. pic.twitter.com/6al5QfTW6V

— Wang Jialei 王家雷 (@WangJialei4)

November 7, 2022

He also said that China has also integrated ecological civilization into its national education system and strengthened ecological education in schools.

“Public participation is an important driving force for low-carbon and green development and a key indicator for modernizing the environmental governance system in a country,” Xie said.

At the side event, representatives of Chinese companies, scientific research institutions and social organizations, such as Tsinghua University and the China Environmental Federation, jointly discussed cases, challenges and recommendations for public participation in low-carbon actions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



