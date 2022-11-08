North Korea denies arms sales to Russia for use in Ukraine | News

World

North Korea denies arms sales to Russia for use in Ukraine

The North Korean Army denied on Tuesday the export of weapons or ammunition to Russia, also accusing the United States of spreading rumors aimed at tarnishing its image of the Asian country.

According to the office of the deputy director of Foreign Military Affairs at the Ministry of National Defense, Pyongyang warned Washington against persistently crafting such a conspiracy story.

“We view such moves by the US as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the DPRK’s image on the international stage by invoking the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) illegal sanctions resolution against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the office said.

It is worth noting that previously, the US stated that Russia could allegedly be in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, which would violate multiple UNSC resolutions on the North.

In response, the North Korean authorities immediately, last September, such an arms deal in a statement issued by its deputy director general of the General Equipment Bureau.

Last week, however, a US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, raised the suspicion again, saying information indicates the DPRK is covertly supplying Russia with a large number of artillery shells to the war with Ukraine.

“We clarify once again that we have never had arms deals with Russia and have no plans to do so in the future,” North Korea’s Ministry of National Defense reiterated.

