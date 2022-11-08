EuroWeekly News: Biden faces impeachment over Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 7 – RIA Novosti. The possible extradition of Ukrainian oligarchs Nikolai Zlochevsky and Igor Kolomoisky to the United States will dramatically increase the chances of the Republican Party to impeach President Joe Biden, writes the Spanish edition of EuroWeekly News.

“The extradition of two Ukrainian oligarchs to the United States could become a ‘bomb’ in the ongoing FBI investigation into the Hunter Biden case and bring his father to impeachment,” the article says.

The publication recalled that the oligarchs and politicians Zlochevsky and Kolomoisky are connected with Biden’s son Hunter through the company Burisma, in which he worked from 2014 to 2019. Hunter is accused of taking advantage of his relationship with the then vice president.

In particular, this refers to the fact that Biden’s offshore company in 2014-2015 received at least $3.5 million from Burisma, owned by Zlochevsky. At the same time, it is possible that in reality the son of the American leader received more. So, for example, he received more than five million dollars from a Chinese company associated with the Communist Party of China, and he also sought an annual fee of two million dollars for helping to unfreeze Libyan assets. He did not declare some of these amounts, which is why he later paid about a million dollars to pay off debts.

Zlochevsky and Kolomoisky were also linked to PrivatBank, which was nationalized in 2016 after a $5.5 billion financial hole was discovered. Both oligarchs deny allegations of embezzlement of these funds, but they may be extradited to the United States if the investigation into the acquisition of assets in America ends in litigation.

“The testimony of these people could become a sensation in the ongoing investigation into Biden’s tax violations,” the article says.

The fact is that Burisma made payments to Hunter Biden through PrivatBank, and we can also talk about obviously bad loans. Now the financial institution has been liquidated and no one knows the scheme of work, except for Kolomoisky and people close to him.

The material also claims that the US authorities have enough evidence to open a criminal case against Biden. He can be accused not only of tax violations, but also of filing false documents.

If the president’s son is indicted, Republicans will have the opportunity to resuscitate this whole Biden corruption story.

If the Republican Party wins the midterm elections, they could try to impeach the president, and his family could be under “a wave of investigations,” summed up EuroWeekly News.

At the end of March, The Wall Street Journal wrote about the growing tax investigation against Hunter Biden. According to the newspaper, investigators were interested in whether he violated tax or other laws, including those regulating lobbying for foreign governments, in business dealings in Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan and other countries.

According to the publication, for his work on the board of directors of Burisma, Hunter Biden received $50,000 a month from 2014 to 2019, which went to the account of Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC. Much of his time in that capacity came during his father, Joe Biden’s vice presidency.