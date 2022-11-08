Venezuela, Suriname and Colombia present plan for the Amazon | News

Report This Content

The presidents of Venezuela, Suriname and Colombia participated this Tuesday in a high-level regional dialogue to discuss the issue of the Amazon, the responsibility of their governments in its preservation and protection and the measures they should take to guarantee it.

Venezuela proposes South American summit in defense of the Amazon

The three leaders agreed on the fundamental role of the South American leaders with access to the largest natural forest in the world to stop its destruction and “initiate a coordinated, efficient, conscious and active recovery process,” according to the words of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The intergovernmental activity, entitled “Amazon as a pillar of climate and life balance”, was held at the Sharm el Sheik International Convention Center, in Egypt, within the framework of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change Climate (COP27).

The leaders of Colombia, Venezuela and Suriname will lead the Amazon agreement as a pillar of climate balance for humanity, they highlighted in the aforementioned forum.

Petro pointed out that there must be a global fund and that Colombia has already taken the first step by allocating over the next 20 years $200 million dollars per year, about 1 billion pesos to save the Amazon, allow it to return to its border natural and remains a CO2 absorbing sponge.

During the dialogue, the president, Gustavo Petro, stressed that the protection of the Amazon biome is not only a task for each government, but must be a commitment for the 9 countries that share this ecosystem and for those who receive its benefits around the planet.

“We have a responsibility to the world, so it is essential to take the initiative to revitalize the Amazon rainforest and its natural beauty.”

“Without a doubt we have enough strength to propose something positive to the world, that is why we will open a fund where we will have around $200 million dollars each year, to protect the Amazon. Today I want to welcome you to the great Amazon agreement to May this effort become one of the great flags of humanity”, commented President Petro.

Additionally, President Chan Santoki of Suriname assured that it is essential to create a group of scientific experts dedicated to the Amazon.

”We have a responsibility to protect the lungs of the world. That is why we will support, in every way possible, initiatives that protect these ecosystems, in order to face the impacts of climate change”, he added.

For his part, President Maduro emphasized that for his country the protection of the Amazon is a transcendental matter.

“Climate change is a global threat and we have fewer and fewer deadlines to reverse the causes and effects produced by this phenomenon. Hence, lies the importance of stopping the destruction of the Amazon, it is essential that governments prioritize their social and governmental agendas”, he commented.

President Maduro called for stopping the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and starting a coordinated, efficient, conscious and active recovery process.

During his participation in the High-Level Regional Dialogue, the Venezuelan head of state urged the governments that border the jungle to reactivate the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO).

Maduro stressed that the first action to advance in the recovery process of the Amazon jungle is the reactivation of ACTO with its legacy and its historical capacity to observe the Amazon and its capacity to propose proposals for that purpose.

“Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana are the Amazonian countries,” said President Maduro.

The Venezuelan president recognized that the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the presidency of Colombia and his commitment to the Amazon is good news for the region.

Nicolás Maduro pointed out that if something can be taken from the climate summit held in Egypt, it is the commitment to take action, to put the regeneration of the Amazon on the presidential agenda of his country and that of its neighbors.

Finally, the Venezuelan president recognized the impact that the Amazon ecosystem has, not only for the region but for the life of humanity.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



