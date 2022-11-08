Britain tested long-range laser weapons

MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. The UK has conducted new tests of the DragonFire long-range laser directed energy weapon, according to a statement published Tuesday on the website of the British government.

“UK testing of the first high-yield long-range laser directed energy weapon took place at the Department of Defense Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down,” the statement said.

Previously, a team of specialists tested the laser’s ability to track targets with high accuracy and maintain the laser beam at a selected point. The new tests included using the prototype DragonFire laser weapon to hit multiple targets at different distances. These tests, which tested the power of the weapon and its accuracy, will help to better analyze the performance of laser weapons and their features, given a certain distance, the statement said.

Characteristics of DragonFire are classified, indicated on the website.

It is specified that the tests were “the culmination of a significant joint investment” by the British Ministry of Defense and the arms industry in the amount of about 100 million pounds sterling, which lasted several years.

Laser directed energy weapons can provide high lethality at lower cost, reduced logistical burden, and increased efficiency compared to other weapon systems. Such technology could seriously affect the course of military operations in the future, the statement adds.