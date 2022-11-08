Sweden to fulfill agreement with Turkey on NATO membership

“Turkey is one of the NATO members most affected by terrorism. Sweden will fulfill all its obligations to Turkey. In the future, it will fulfill the obligations assumed as an ally. We will fully implement the tripartite memorandum,” Kristersson said in a statement to Media after talks with the Turkish leader in Ankara.

Finland and Sweden against the background of the events in Ukraine on May 18 handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all of Ankara’s concerns. Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of these two European countries into NATO. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already made a positive decision on the admission of northern countries to NATO, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.