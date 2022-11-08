MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. European politicians are alarmed by a possible reduction in US aid to Ukraine in the US elections, writes the Chinese “People’s Daily”.

“U.S. allies in Europe are increasingly worried that if the Republicans win the midterm elections, the united front created by the West to fight Russia will soon collapse,” the newspaper writes.

Thus, Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the House of Commons Defense Committee of the British Parliament, said that signs of a possible retreat of the States have become an alarming signal for the EU countries. Alexandra de Hoop Schaeffer, director of the Paris office of the American organization German Marshall Fund, said that Europe is concerned about the prospect of weakening aid to Kyiv and that this trend, in turn, could spread to Brussels and reduce the bloc’s ability to support Ukraine.

The reason for such sentiments was the aggravated dispute among American politicians regarding the continuation of assistance to the former Soviet republic. Thus, the leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said that his political strength would stop support for Kyiv if he won the elections, and a group of Democratic congressmen appealed to President Joe Biden to force Ukraine to seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The material also notes that in the United States, fatigue and satiety with the Ukrainian problem are spreading more and more, and now we can talk about a crack in the “Washington consensus.” Representatives of both major American parties are increasingly concerned about the impact of aid to Kyiv on domestic problems in the United States, most notably record inflation. Among other things, America is also concerned about the global consequences – the fuel crisis and the rise in prices for food and fertilizers.

Since February 24, Moscow has been conducting a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” The Armed Forces are faced with the task of liberating the Donbass and guaranteeing the security of Russia.

