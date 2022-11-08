UK to send Apache and Chinook attack helicopters to Estonia

MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. The UK intends to send Apache attack helicopters and Chinook helicopters to Estonia to improve the effectiveness of the NATO battalion combat group, Ben Wallace and his Estonian colleague Hanno Pevkur said in a joint statement.

“The UK will enhance the effectiveness of the permanently based Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup by retaining division-level assets in the country (in particular, short-range air defense systems and multiple launch rocket systems), supplementing them with the periodic deployment of additional forces and assets, including Apache and Chinook helicopters,” – according to a statement published on the official website of the British government.

As noted in the statement, the transfer will begin in January 2023.

At the NATO summit in Warsaw in 2016, the alliance decided to deploy multinational battalions in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland at the request of these countries on a rotational basis. The NATO combat battalion group, consisting of about 1.2 thousand military personnel, has been deployed in the military town of Tapa since April 2017. The NATO International Battalion is led by Great Britain. It also, changing each other in the order of rotation, serve the military from France and Denmark.