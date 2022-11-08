Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of mass deaths in Luhansk | News

Report This Content

Russian forensic authorities reported Tuesday that the remains of 521 people were found in mass graves in the Lugansk region, who are victims of the Ukrainian army’s attacks on the civilian population.

Ukraine executes new attack on downtown Donetsk

According to Russian media, the skeletal remains of 396 people were located in Rubézhnoe while 125 were found in the vicinity of Severodonetsk.

In this sense, the member of the Yekaterinburg Forensic Medicine Office, Oleg Kolésov, pointed out that “the injuries caused by the explosion of the mines were the main cause of death of those buried in the mass graves of Severodonetsk”.

For his part, the interim head of Lugansk, Leonid Pásechnik, said that the region will never forgive “these terrible crimes against the civilian population” while emphasizing that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Despite the fact that a large part of the remains have not been identified, the adviser to the Lugansk minister, Anna Soroka, pointed out that the majority of the victims correspond to the Severodonetsk-Popasna-Lisichansk agglomeration.

In turn, the official specified that “essentially they are all martyrs who died in combat. The main cause of death is mine and explosion injuries, as well as Ukrainian sniper fire.”

The authorities specified that 15 bodies were buried in the memorial complex. We will not forget, we will not forgive! while those identified are handed over to relatives.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



