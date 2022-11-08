World

Louisiana polling station reported bomb

MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. A polling station in the US state of Louisiana was transferred from one school to another because of a bomb report, NBC News reports, citing local authorities.
According to local official John Tobler, the threat of “bombing” concerned the Kenner Discovery School, 20 minutes from the city of New Orleans. At the same time, according to the police, five days ago, a similar threat was already received against this school, then students were also evacuated from the building.
The U.S. midterm congressional elections are held on Tuesday. On them, the Americans will re-elect the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and a number of governors.
Medvedev spoke about the manipulation of votes in the elections to the US Congress

