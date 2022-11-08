UN climate summit ends with Zelensky’s unscheduled video message

SHARM ELSH SHEIKH (Egypt), November 8 – RIA Novosti. The two-day summit within the framework of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP27) with speeches by the heads of more than 120 states ended with a video message from Vladimir Zelensky, which was not on the schedule, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

More than 120 heads of state made short speeches at the conference on Monday and Tuesday, and also took part in six round tables. Those leaders who are not on the November 7-8 speaker list will be given a chance to speak at the second part of the high-level segment on November 15-16.

In the official list of speakers, which was constantly supplemented and changed, Zelensky’s speech was not planned even on Tuesday after the speeches began, but it turned out to be the final in a series of other speeches. Zelensky devoted most of his speech to the conflict, accusing the Russian Federation, among other things, of the energy crisis. He also criticized those who only verbally promise financial assistance in the fight against climate change.

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US.

COP27 opened in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri was elected president of the conference. The Minister said that African countries need funding to deal with the effects of climate change because the population suffers from them without making much of a contribution to climate change. More than 120 heads of state will speak at the summit on Monday and Tuesday as part of the conference. More than 44 thousand people participate in the conference, it will end on November 18.