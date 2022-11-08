Media: the EU recognized that the gas price limit will affect the security of supplies

MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. The representative of the European Commission told the delegates from the EU countries about the impossibility of creating a gas price limit that would not affect long-term contracts and supply security, Reuters reports citing diplomatic sources.

“The commission stated that it was impossible to set a limit that would meet these criteria,” one of the diplomats said.

According to the agency, the official made the announcement on Monday at a seminar attended by representatives from all 27 EU countries.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that more detailed proposals to limit gas prices in the EU could be submitted before the next meeting of EU energy ministers, scheduled for November 24.

11:59 Media: EU no longer considers gas price ceiling as a suitable instrument

With the idea to impose a price limit on Russian energy resources, the leaders of Western countries spoke at the June G7 summit. Restrictions on oil should come into force in December, and on oil products in February, but no agreement has yet been reached on gas.

Russia has repeatedly warned that it will not export energy resources to countries that will apply the mechanism of compulsory restrictions on purchase prices. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow would not supply anything abroad if it would be contrary to its own interests.

The head of “Gazprom” Alexei Miller said that the unilateral restriction of prices by the European Union will be a violation of the essential terms of the contract, and this entails the cessation of supplies.