World

Media: the EU recognized that the gas price limit will affect the security of supplies

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. The representative of the European Commission told the delegates from the EU countries about the impossibility of creating a gas price limit that would not affect long-term contracts and supply security, Reuters reports citing diplomatic sources.

“The commission stated that it was impossible to set a limit that would meet these criteria,” one of the diplomats said.

According to the agency, the official made the announcement on Monday at a seminar attended by representatives from all 27 EU countries.
Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that more detailed proposals to limit gas prices in the EU could be submitted before the next meeting of EU energy ministers, scheduled for November 24.
11:59

Media: EU no longer considers gas price ceiling as a suitable instrument

With the idea to impose a price limit on Russian energy resources, the leaders of Western countries spoke at the June G7 summit. Restrictions on oil should come into force in December, and on oil products in February, but no agreement has yet been reached on gas.
Russia has repeatedly warned that it will not export energy resources to countries that will apply the mechanism of compulsory restrictions on purchase prices. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow would not supply anything abroad if it would be contrary to its own interests.
The head of “Gazprom” Alexei Miller said that the unilateral restriction of prices by the European Union will be a violation of the essential terms of the contract, and this entails the cessation of supplies.
September 9, 11:23

Austria refused to support the proposal of the EC on the price limit for Russian gas

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Biden announced two terrible years if the Republicans win

30 mins ago

US will support Ukraine regardless of election results, State Department says

46 mins ago

Media: US and Russia may hold a meeting on START-3 in the coming weeks

1 hour ago

COP27 climate summit opens in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.