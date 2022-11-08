World
Biden announced two terrible years if the Republicans win
MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said a Republican victory in the midterm congressional elections would mean a “terrible two years” for his rule.
On Tuesday, November 8, midterm congressional elections are held in the United States. On them, the Americans will re-elect the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and a number of governors.
“If we lose the House of Representatives and the Senate, it will be a terrible two years. The good news is that I will have a pen to sign the veto,” CNN quoted Biden as saying at a fundraising event in Chicago.
As the channel notes, the change of the majority in the two houses of Congress will transfer the Biden presidency into a completely new phase, which will deprive him of the opportunity to seek the adoption of his main priorities.
