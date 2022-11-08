US will support Ukraine regardless of election results, State Department says

WASHINGTON, November 8 – RIA Novosti. Washington will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Kyiv, regardless of the outcome of the US elections, Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said at a briefing.

“From the perspective of an American living in a fairly polarized country, I’m appalled at the level of bipartisan support for Ukraine,” the State Department spokeswoman said. According to her, the current administration “is confident that support for Ukraine will continue and will be unshakable.”

“I believe that our support will continue,” Donfried said, acknowledging the existence of different opinions in Congress regarding the allocation of large-scale assistance to Kyiv. “Yes, there are certain voices that express a different opinion, but Congress represents a lot of opinions, and I think that the majority of both Republicans and Democrats are taking a clear position regarding support for Ukraine,” the State Department spokeswoman said.

The U.S. midterm congressional elections are held on Tuesday. Democrats risk losing majorities in both houses, which could weaken President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia and increased the supply of arms and military equipment worth billions of dollars. Russia sent a note to NATO countries in this regard. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.