Media: US and Russia may hold a meeting on START-3 in the coming weeks

MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. The United States and Russia may hold a meeting in the coming weeks to resume inspections under the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (START-3), Bloomberg reports.

“Russia and the United States plan to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the resumption of inspections of nuclear weapons facilities under START-3,” the agency said in a statement.

A State Department spokesman confirmed to the agency that a meeting of the START-3 Bilateral Advisory Commission was being prepared, but declined to say when and where exactly it would take place. However, he noted that it will not be held in Geneva.

According to Bloomberg, citing sources, the meeting could take place in Cairo.

New START, the only U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control regime, has been extended by the Joe Biden administration for five years, expiring in 2026. Russia and the United States began agreeing on the parameters of a future treaty on the limitation of nuclear weapons, but interrupted the dialogue after the start of a military special operation in Ukraine. As stated in the US State Department, Washington is ready to consider the possibility of a new round of strategic dialogue with the Russian Federation, but wants evidence of its conscientious approach. At the same time, Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at the NPT Review Conference, told reporters that Russia had not received specific proposals from the United States to resume negotiations on a treaty that would replace this treaty in 2026.

The agreement entered into force on February 5, 2011. Under its terms, each side will reduce its nuclear arsenals so that in seven years and beyond, the total number of weapons does not exceed 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, as well as 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers. installations.