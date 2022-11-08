COP27 climate summit opens in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt | News

Report This Content

The President of Egypt, Abdelfatah El-Sisi, opened this Monday the twenty-seventh United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el Sheikh, with the election of its new president, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri.

During the event, more than 120 heads of state and government will meet, with the aim of establishing an agenda, during the days of this Monday and Tuesday.

COP27 will be held from this Sunday until November 18 in Sharm el Sheikh, a city in the south of the Sinai Peninsula that has been armored for this occasion and where it is expected to receive more than 40,000 attendees.

“Climate disasters and energy shortages have created political tensions that have had a profound impact on all our countries, this meeting will not cease its efforts to obtain tangible results, since it is time to move from the negotiation phase to the to implement the commitments made”, said the Egyptian foreign minister.

It is worth noting that the session will also be chaired by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who pointed out that “the only way to put an end to all this suffering from a highway to climate hell is for the world to cooperate.”

The summit will also relaunch the debate on the 100,000 million dollars that developing countries should receive annually from rich countries, through loans or donations, to fight climate change.

Thus, the inclusion of this point was a request from the poorest countries, especially vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, in the face of the reluctance of the rich countries, historically the great emitters of greenhouse gases.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



