Rwanda accuses Congo of violating its airspace | News

The Government of Rwanda accused the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday of a “provocation” after one of its military planes entered its airspace, amid bilateral tensions around the rebel group March 23 Movement ( M23).

11 confirmed dead in stampede at Kinshasa stadium, Congo

Officials said they have expressed their discontent with their Congolese counterparts, who have yet to make an official comment.

The accusation comes when the DRC and Rwanda maintain a dispute over the actions of armed groups, classified as terrorists, in Congolese territory and under cross accusations about which countries support illegal organizations.

Tensions have been rising between the two countries. The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group in the east of the country, a claim denied by Kigali.

The southeastern region of Africa is experiencing a moment of great tension, particularly with the countries directly involved in the armed conflict, the DRC, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

South Kivu, along with North Kivu and Ituri, are the three eastern provinces of the DRC that have been mired in instability caused by various armed groups of local and foreign origin for decades.

The United Nations Organization Mission in the DRC (Monusco) has been deployed in these areas, but its actions are highly criticized by the local populations, to the point that the Kinshasa government requested its withdrawal.

Now an intervention force promoted by the East African Community states (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and the DRC) is also participating in the conflict.

In recent months, more than 100,000 people have been displaced and many have died following the outbreak of fighting between the Congolese army and the M23.

AMAKURU MASHYA

Guverinoma y’u Rwanda yatangaje ko indege y’intambara ya Repubulika Iharanira Demokarasi ya Congo yo mu bwoko bwa Sukhoi-25 yavogereye ikirere cy’u Rwanda, ndetse igwa umwanya muto ku kibuga cy’indege cya Rubavu, mu Ntara y’Iburengerazuba. pic.twitter.com/5ioMqPyjqN

— IGIHE (@IGIHE)

November 7, 2022

In recent weeks, accusations of collusion between the regular military and some local armed groups to fight against the M23, an armed movement that Kinshasa suspects of colluding with neighboring Rwanda, have increased.

In this sense, the Foreign Ministers of the DRC and Rwanda, under the mediation of Uganda, agreed this Sunday to maintain political dialogue between the two countries in the face of the escalation of tension due to the conflict.

During a meeting in Luanda, the foreign ministers established the immediate deployment of an ad hoc verification mechanism in the city of Goma, capital of North Kivu province, where the M23 group operates.

Likewise, the Foreign Ministers of the DRC, Christophe Lutundula, Téte António of Angola and Vincent Biruta of Rwanda, pointed to dialogue as a priority way to resolve the political crisis between the two sister countries; as well as defining a calendar to accelerate the de-escalation roadmap signed in July.

It has been a great pleasure to work with my brothers Vincent Biruta and Christophe Lutundula , Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda and DRC , we were honored to be received & guided by President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco towards normalizing relations bet Rwanda & DRC pic.twitter.com/oMQCftQhfq

– Amb Tete Antonio (@amb_tete)

November 6, 2022

It should be noted that the tension still persists, since last Saturday, the spokesman for the Congolese Army, General Sylvain Ekenge, assured that more than 2,000 young people had heeded the call for total mobilization made the day before by the country’s president, Félix Tshisekedi.

In this sense, the entity specified that the new recruits will be trained in the country’s military centers as a possible reinforcement of the operations against the M23 in North Kivu, in the midst of the displacement of Kenyan troops towards the DRC to control the multiple fronts of violence both from the M23 as well as other groups such as the Allied Democratic Forces





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



