UN warns the world is headed for climate hell | News

Humanity is headed full speed ahead for climate hell, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned at the opening of the COP27 climate conference in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh.

COP27 climate summit opens in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt

“Our planet is rapidly approaching a tipping point that will make climate chaos irreversible,” Guterres warned, warning: humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish.

“Global temperatures continue to rise. And our planet is rapidly approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the gas,” he said.

Faced with such a situation, he called for a historic pact between developed and emerging economies, which includes limiting the increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees, accelerating the delivery of funds from the former to the latter, and promoting the energy transition.

“The current urgent crises cannot be an excuse to back down” or for whitewashing, he added, especially when “we are on our way to climatic hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

Guterres also made a firm plea in favor of an international fund for the damages and losses of climate change, an item included in the COP27 agenda and that promises tough negotiations between the most industrialized and historically polluting countries, and the developing countries, who would be the recipients of such aid.

He also called on the international community to promote the use of renewable energy sources.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



